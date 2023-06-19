MILFORD — Eleanor G. Williams passed away on Saturday, June 17, in Laconia, at the age of 96.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Norwegian immigrants. They moved back to Norway for several years after her birth, where she grew up speaking Norwegian. As a child, they moved back to the states, to New York, and she learned English, and enjoyed the company and friendship of fellow Norwegian immigrants who became lifelong friends that were considered family. She graduated from high school in Pine Bush, New York, became engaged to her high school sweetheart Jack Williams who then went off to serve in the US Navy. Upon his discharge they married and lived in Indiana and Ohio, ultimately ending up in Amherst, in 1960. She belonged to the Amherst Flower Club and sang with the Village Singers. She worked in the front office of Milford High School and as a legal secretary for Judge Lincoln in Milford.

