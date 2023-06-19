MILFORD — Eleanor G. Williams passed away on Saturday, June 17, in Laconia, at the age of 96.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Norwegian immigrants. They moved back to Norway for several years after her birth, where she grew up speaking Norwegian. As a child, they moved back to the states, to New York, and she learned English, and enjoyed the company and friendship of fellow Norwegian immigrants who became lifelong friends that were considered family. She graduated from high school in Pine Bush, New York, became engaged to her high school sweetheart Jack Williams who then went off to serve in the US Navy. Upon his discharge they married and lived in Indiana and Ohio, ultimately ending up in Amherst, in 1960. She belonged to the Amherst Flower Club and sang with the Village Singers. She worked in the front office of Milford High School and as a legal secretary for Judge Lincoln in Milford.
After living in Amherst for 14 years, Jack and Eleanor moved to Gilford, in 1974. They had a boat at Gilford Marina and a lot in Gunstock Acres where they built their new house on the side of the mountain. Eleanor worked in the front office of Gilford High School for quite a few years and the Lakes Region became her new home. She loved sitting out on their deck above the tree tops, looking out at Lake Winnipesaukee, the mountains and Laconia Airport. She loved all the lights below at the airport and marina.
She enjoyed traveling and went to Norway a number of times to visit her many relatives. She enjoyed blueberry picking, cross-country skiing, skating, dancing, country music and getting together with friends, such as the group of retirees from the Gilford School District. She even enjoyed shoveling snow. She lived at her home until 2019, when an accident on the mountain prompted a move to Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living in Milford, where she has resided the past four years. She was like the Energizer bunny, and kept ticking and ticking, with a strong inner will to keep enjoying what life had to offer. She will be missed, but she surely lived a long and very good life.
She is pre-deceased by her husband Jack and her sister June. She is survived by her daughters, Kristine Trojan of Gilbert, Arizona, and Karen Williams of Meredith.
There will be no calling hours.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.