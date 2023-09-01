Eleanor E. Brouillard, 88

MEREDITH — Eleanor “Ellie” Elizabeth (Ewen) Brouillard, 88, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, peacefully at her home.
Ellie was born April 23, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, daughter to the late George Cran Ewen and Elizabeth Ewen (née Fenimore). She and her younger sister, Gertrude, grew up in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia, graduating from Frankford High School in 1952.
Ellie married her husband, Dr. Armand G. Dalmass, and they raised their six children in Haddonfield, New Jersey. Dr. Dalmass preceded her in death in 1986.
Outside her home in Haddonfield, New Jersey, most of her adult life was spent in volunteer work, including 10 years at the Bancroft School in Haddonfield and many years at St. Vincent DePaul in Laconia, and in the Naples, Florida, community.
Ellie enjoyed skiing, tennis, gardening and living on the lake. In 1988, she joined the Opechee Garden Club where she remained active until her death.
In 1995, she married Attorney Richard P. Brouillard. They had many happy and wonderful years together until his passing in December of 2019.
Ellie loved her family dearly. She kept a knitted work of all of her grandchildren’s names and birthdates framed by her bedside and thoroughly enjoyed seeing her children, grandchildren,and great-grandchildren together, especially at the lake house she and Armand purchased more than 50 years ago.
At the lake, Ellie had a vibrant social life and enjoyed playing tennis with her friends at the Governor’s Island Club clubhouse. She is well-known for knowing there would be a storm rolling in whenever the American flag overlooking the lake would flip directions in the wind. Her ultimate years with Richard were spent happily and she missed him greatly following his passing.
Ellie is survived by her six children, Michelle and Brian Villalobos, Cheryl and Steve Miller, Lauren and Kevin Moriarty, Julie Hazard, Brian and Patti Dalmass, and Chris and Kelly Dalmass; as well as her 17 grandchildren, Michael and Jess, and Danielle Miller; Greg, Matthew, and Meredith Villalobos; Chris and Emily, Erin, and Hannah Moriarty; Jonathan and Carolina, and Zachary Hazard; Samantha, Haleigh and Sydney Dalmass; Kiera, Armand, Julia and John Dalmass; and her eight great-grandchildren, Charlie and Ryan Miller; Luca Martinez; James and Elizabeth Hazard; Calvin, Reid, and Cora Moriarty. She is also survived by her four siblings, Gertrude and Arthur Carter, Andrea and Carl Black, Gary Ewen and Jane Ann, and Leslie Ewen.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Tally ho, Ellie.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
