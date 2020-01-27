WOLFEBORO — Eleanor Ann Penney, 88, of Clipper Drive, died on Jan. 18, 2020, at the Wolfeboro Bay Center, Wolfeboro.
Eleanor was born on Aug. 3, 1931, in Melrose, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Leo J. Worcester and Marie F. (Scanlon) Churchill.
Eleanor worked for many years for the Rockingham Visiting Nurses Association in Derry before moving to Gilford, where she worked for the Alton/Wolfeboro Visiting Nurses. Her passion was caring for others, which she did for decades.
Eleanor was a very talented artist and loved making all sorts of crafts. She participated in craft fairs throughout New Hampshire, selling her sought-after “Elderberry Jelly” and “Piccalilli.”
Eleanor is survived by four children and their spouses, nine grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren: Gail Gilbert and her children, Nicole — children Payton and Ian, Amy — children Alexandria, Carter, Noah and Emme, Wynette DeGroot and her husband, John, and their children, Adam, Corey, Melissa — children Tessa and Cody, Jill Slack and her husband, Nate, and her children, Derrick — children Danica, Drake, and Rayna, Timothy — child Nolan; and Angie and her child, Oliver; Jay Penney and his son, Austin; and a half-sister, Jodi Herook in Englewood, Florida.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, James E. Penney.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Eleanor’s name may be made to the hospice services of one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.