Eldwin A. Wixson Jr., 91

Eldwin A. Wixson Jr., 91

PLYMOUTH — Eldwin “Ed” A. Wixson, Jr. died peacefully at home in Plymouth on April 6, attended by his beloved wife of 47 years, Marilyn (Barden) Wixson. He was 91 years young.

Born in Waterville, ME on November 30, 1931, Ed was the son of Eldwin A. Wixson, Sr. and Hope (Craig) Wixson. He was predeceased by his first wife, Rowena Palmer with whom he had four children, Cheryl, Jennifer, William and Wesley. He was also predeceased by his sister, Faith (Wixson) Varney and her husband Erlon Varney; and by his cousin, Sharon Clark.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.