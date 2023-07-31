Elda R. Daly, 76

MOULTONBOROUGH — Elda R. (LeVangie) Daly, 76, of Moultonborough, formerly of Braintree, Massachusetts, died peacefully Thursday, July 27, at Concord Hospital in Concord, in the comfort of her loving family.
Elda was born in Weymouth, Massachusetts, to the late Elias and Estelle A. (McNeill) LeVangie. Raised and educated in Braintree, Massachusetts, she was a graduate of Braintree High School, class of 1965. She later graduated from Quincy College with her nursing degree in 1991. Elda lived in Moultonborough for five years, previously in Braintree, for most of her life. She also enjoyed spending time at her home in North Fort Myers, Florida.
As a young woman, she worked as an appraiser in the real estate industry for several years before pursuing her dream of becoming a registered nurse. As a nurse, Elda was employed at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the maternity ward for many years, a job that she loved. Elda enjoyed boating with family on Lake Winnipesaukee and with her late husband, Bill, loved cruises and had traveled throughout the world. She was fond of her “teddy bear” dog, Brady, and their time spent together. Elda was an all things “glitsy” person who was devoted to her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.
Elda was the beloved wife for 50 years of the late William J. Daly. She was the devoted mother of Joseph W. Daly and his fiancee Lisa Grondin of Quincy, Michelle M. Bruttaniti of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Kimberly M. MacDonald and her husband Mark of Moultonborough; and the loving grandmother and Nani of Jami-Lynne, Matthew and J.T. Bruttaniti, Kaleigh and Markie MacDonald; step-grandmother of Andrew and Alex Grondin and the late Tony Grondin; cherished great-grandmother of Avery, Xavier, Robbie and Kylie; step-great-grandmother of Lylah and Anthony; dear sister of Donna and Guy Grey of Wallingford, Connecticut, and the late Paul D. LeVangie; dear sister-in-law of Jo-Ann Hogan of Pennsylvania and her late husband Loren, Lorraine Knudsen and her husband Harry of Braintree, Suzanne Daly of Florida and the late Michael Daly; many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A funeral mass will be celebrated in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree, on Friday, Aug. 4, at noon. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.
For those who wish, donations in Elda’s memory may be made to the AstraZeneca Hope Lodge Center in Boston, 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
