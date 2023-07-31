Elda R. Daly, 76

MOULTONBOROUGH — Elda R. (LeVangie) Daly, 76, of Moultonborough, formerly of Braintree, Massachusetts, died peacefully Thursday, July 27, at Concord Hospital in Concord, in the comfort of her loving family.

Elda was born in Weymouth, Massachusetts, to the late Elias and Estelle A. (McNeill) LeVangie. Raised and educated in Braintree, Massachusetts, she was a graduate of Braintree High School, class of 1965. She later graduated from Quincy College with her nursing degree in 1991. Elda lived in Moultonborough for five years, previously in Braintree, for most of her life. She also enjoyed spending time at her home in North Fort Myers, Florida.

