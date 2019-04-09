DALZELL, S.C. — Elaine Rose Rafferty, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Elaine was born July 1, 1931, in Nashua, New Hampshire, to Edward and Rose Young.
She was a talented knitter and enjoyed crocheting.
Devoted to her faith and her family, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Glendon Robert Rafferty, and a brother, Edward Vincent Young Jr.
Survivors include her children, Michael Davy Rafferty and wife Beverly of Loudon, New Hampshire, Deborah Rose Farmer of Bristol, New Hampshire, Patrick Kevin Rafferty and wife Deborah of Defuniak Springs, Florida, Sandra Whitson of Dalzell, Rose Rafferty and Walter Varrell Jr. of Rembert; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Catherine Sides, Palma Reardon, Barbara Costas, and Christopher Burnette for their enduring friendship and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elaine's honor to Clarendon Hospice or the American Heart Association.
