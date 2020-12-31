MOULTONBOROUGH — Elaine J. Chesley (Schmidt), passed away peacefully at home in Moultonborough, on December 21, 2020, at age 90.
Elaine was born in Manchester, on New Year’s Day 1930, to Julia and Reinhold Schmidt.
Elaine graduated from Keene State Teachers College in 1951 and spent her adult life teaching school in Connecticut, earning the distinction of Teacher of the Year for the State of Connecticut in 1977. Elaine married Myron Chesley in 1951 and was married for 39 wonderful years. Elaine and Myron had two lovely children, Heidi Ann Chesley Sandberg, born in 1953 and Curt Hanson Chesley, born in 1955. Elaine earned a Master’s Degree in 1962 from Central Connecticut State College.
Upon retirement from teaching in 1988, Elaine spent the winter months in Naples, FL, where she was an active member of the Naples Bath and Tennis Club community. She spent 26 love-filled years with her companion, Warren Reynolds. She played tennis, volunteered as a member of the Board of Directors in her condo unit; produced, directed and performed in seven highly successful amateur vaudeville shows, and volunteered in the public school system in Naples. The rest of the year was spent in Moultonborough on Lake Winnipesaukee where she had been summering since childhood. Elaine was active with family and friends in NH, CT, and FL, maintaining lifelong friendships and an active social calendar. Elaine enjoyed hosting dinner parties, cooking for her loved ones, and having afternoon tea with her granddaughters. She had a love of fresh flowers and gardening. She enjoyed attending the symphony, volunteering for the Historical Society and participating in Keene State alumni events. Elaine delighted in exploring New England, sharing the beauty of the area with those she loved. Elaine was a member of the Christian Science Society in Plymouth, a branch of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Boston.
Elaine is survived by her son, Curt and his wife Joanne of Moultonborough; her son-in-law, William Sandberg of Boothbay, ME; her three grandchildren, Julia Chesley and her partner, Carleigh Sullivan, Megan Gray and her husband Brennan Gray, and Amy Chesley and her husband Daniel Becker; and two great-granddaughters. She is also survived by her companion, Warren Reynolds of Naples, FL; as well as many friends and extended family. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Myron and her daughter Heidi.
A Private Family Service will be held in the spring.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Elaine’s name to the Moultonborough Public Library, 4 Holland Street, Moultonborough, NH, 03254.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
