BOSCAWEN — Elaine June Bennett, 81, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on June 7, 2021 with family by her side.
She was born in Laconia on June 24, 1939 the daughter of Marshall and Celia (Dumais) Heath. Elaine was raised in Franklin and resided in Franklin and Laconia over the years.
Elaine worked at the former Sulloway Hosiery Co. in Franklin, Merrimack Magnetics, and later at Vertitron in Laconia.
Her hobbies were making pillows and wall hangings, showing them at craft fairs, making them for friends and family. She loved bingo, Pokeno, country music, dancing, shopping with her sisters, and animals.
Elaine was known for her big heart and good-hearted soul who always wanted to help people even if it meant for her to sacrifice her own needs. It made her happy when she could give and see someone smile and benefit from the gifts of life she gave. She lived for her children and grandchildren and family. Everyone that knew her and/or came in contact with her loved her and adored her. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was fortunate to know her.
Family members include her daughters, Suzanne Matcheski, and husband John of Sanbornton and Jill Daneault and companion Dan Kirkpatrick of Alton, 2 sisters: Carol Beach and husband Robert of Franklin and Marjorie Chandonnait of Laconia, 5 grandchildren: Michael and Nicole Matcheski, and Andrea, Amanda, and Maria Daneault, and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Roger Heath, and longtime companion, Wayne Corson.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June, 16th at 11:00am at Union Cemetery in Laconia.
Donations in memory of Elaine may be made to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Rd., Laconia, NH 03246. Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
