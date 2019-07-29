SANBORNTON — Elaine Elliott Snyder, 82, a longtime resident of Franklin and Sanbornton, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Lakes Region Hospital in Laconia following a sudden illness.
Elaine was born in Franklin, Feb.16, 1937, daughter of the late Alvin (Mut) A. Elliott and Flora (Dargy) Elliott.
She spent her youth and attended schools there. She was a graduate of Franklin High School.
Elaine was employed for many years in the customer accounting departments with local banks, fitting with the wonderful smile which was present in her work and to those who knew her. They included, Franklin National Bank, Laconia Peoples Bank, First Central Bank and First New Hampshire Bank.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a stepdaughter, Lisa K. Snyder in 1985, and her husband of 31 years, Elijah “Eli” W. Snyder who died in 2009.
Elaine leaves a son, Brooks E. Young of Gilmanton Iron Works; a stepson, Eric W. Snyder of Weirs Beach; a stepdaughter, Laurie A. Barker of San Rafael, California; three grandchildren, Brooks E. Young Jr. of Concord, Porter W. Young of New Durham, and Brittany Maltais of Alton; and one stepgrandson; her former husband and good friend, Porter Young of Tilton; and a nephew.
Following her wishes there are no calling hours or public services. Her wish was to be buried with her mother, Flora.
Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Elaine’s name to the Alzheimer’s Unit, Merrimack Country Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
