Elaine “Cookie” M. Lord, 78
ALTON — Elaine “Cookie” Mary Lord, 78, of Bay Hill Road, in Alton Bay, died on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, surrounded by her family at Concord Hospital.
Cookie was born on Aug. 19, 1941, in Ossining, New York, the daughter of the late Earl E. Sr. and Irene M. (LeCroix) Guyer.
Cookie loved to cook and spent most of her time in the kitchen. She also enjoyed being a seamstress, where she was employed by Sweaterville along with owning a doll business in Meredith.
Cookie was always helping others. She was known as the Dolly Lady and would donate the dolls she made to underprivileged children through the Meredith Police Department.
Cookie is survived by her husband of 17 years, David Allen Lord; a son, Shawn Pelchat; three grandchildren, Avril, Elizabeth, and Joseph; a brother, Earl E. Guyer Jr. and his wife, Roberta Mulcahy; a niece, Sheryl; two nephews, Rodney and his wife, Deanna, and Christopher and his wife, Caprine; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Cookie was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Taylor and a great grandchild.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., in the family plot at Pine Grove Cemetery, 730 Stage Road, Gilmanton Iron Works.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
