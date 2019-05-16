BRIDGEWATER — Elaine C. MacAdam, 72, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
She was born the second of three daughters of Robert and E. Lenore (Lewis) Cullen in Framingham, Massachusetts. Elaine was a long-time resident and a participant of the the noted “Framingham Heart Study.”
In 1984, she and her husband, “Vic,” purchased property in Bridgewater and began building the home they would spend the next 30 years of their lives in.
Elaine's professional career started in banking and investments for Framingham Trust. She eventually moved on to Shear Development, also known as National Computer Systems (NCS), designing financial software. From there she became Senior VP of Investments and Senior Sales and Marketing Officer for First NH Bank.
Elaine wanted a change from “corporate America” so she and Vic ventured into retail, starting Iron Horse Metal Works, showcasing Vic's wrought iron work. After years of traveling to craft shows to sell Vic's work, they opened Earthly Treasures Gift Shop in Bristol. There they sold Vic's creations, as well as work by many other American artisans, including Elaine's jewelry creations.
Over the years, Elaine was a member of the Newfound Chamber of Commerce and the Bridgewater Planning Board.
In addition to her professional career, she was well-known as a highly spiritual woman who loved to share astrology through teaching and doing readings. Her astrology readings were always meticulously thought out and usually spot on. She had astrology clients from all over the country. Her love and light shone through her and she always enjoyed helping guide others through life. Elaine truly enjoyed the creative side of life, connecting everyday life to a creative spiritual journey. She loved making jewelry with stones that had a purpose. She enjoyed painting, especially oil and watercolor. Her connection with nature allowed her a green thumb and she loved caring for her flowers, especially orchids.
Family members include her husband, Victor MacAdam, of Bridgewater; a daughter, Nicole, and her husband, Chris Goudreau, of Bristol; two grandchildren, Hayleigh LeTourneau and Zachary Goudreau; and one sister, Barbara, and her husband, Edward Skroback, of Alexandria.
She was predeceased by one sister, Joan Martin.
Honoring Elaine's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A memorial mass with a celebration of life will take place later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Newfound Area Nursing Association (NANA), 214 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
