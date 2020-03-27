BOSCAWEN — Elaine B. Pabst, 83, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer’s.
Elaine was born on May 14th, 1936 in Irvington, New Jersey, and later moved with her family to Belleville, New Jersey, where she grew up.
She met the love of her life, George “Mickey” Pabst, at the Jersey Shore and they married in 1955. Settling in River Vale, New Jersey, they later moved to Cornwall, New York, and then to Hill, New Hampshire, in 1972.
George opened The Home Beautiful in Belmont in the mid-’70s, and Elaine worked with him there for many years.
Elaine was a woman of great faith. She was a communicant of St. Gabriel’s Parrish in Franklin. She loved attending her grandchildren’s baseball, softball, soccer, football, field hockey, and basketball games. She enjoyed spending time at the ocean, golfing, gardening, painting, reading, and above all loved her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Mickey, in 2001; parents John and Constance Gorley; and her sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Robert Kerkawich.
She is survived by her five sons, Randall Pabst and wife Karen, Thomas Pabst and wife Susan, David, Gregory, and Daniel Pabst; grandchildren Garrett and Lindsey, Kellie and Adam, Shawn and Derek, Joshua and Victoria, and Gabriella; three great-grandchildren, Hayleigh, Henry, and Miller; and niece Lois Kerkawich.
We would like to thank the staff of Gerrish Manor and Merrimack County Nursing Home for the kindness and caring they showed Elaine. A special thank-you to Terry, Heather, and Janie.
The family suggests that any donations in Elaine’s memory be made to the Special Care Unit at Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Drive, Boscawen NH 03303.
Services will be a later date.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements, and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
