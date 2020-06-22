Elaine B. Pabst passed away peacefully on March 25th, 2020, at Merrimack County Nursing Home, after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Mickey, in 2001; parents John and Constance Gorley; and her sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Robert Kerkawich.
She is survived by her five sons, Randall Pabst and wife Karen, Thomas Pabst and wife Susan, David, Gregory and Daniel Pabst; grandchildren, Garrett & Lindsey, Kellie & Adam, Shawn & Derek, Joshua and Victoria and Gabriella; three great-grandchildren, Hayleigh, Henry and Miller; and niece, Lois Kerkawich.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Elaine’s life will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 10 am in St. Paul Church, 110 School St., Franklin. Burial will follow at NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
The family suggest that any donations in Elaine’s memory be made to the Special Care Unit at Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Drive, Boscawen NH 03303.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com
