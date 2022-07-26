Eileen P. O’Riordan, 90

MEREDITH — Eileen Patricia O’Riordan, 90, of Laconia, and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022 at Golden View Healthcare in Meredith.
She was born March 16, 1932 in Jamaica Plain, MA, to John and Ellen (Franklin) Greaney.
MEREDITH — Eileen Patricia O’Riordan, 90, of Laconia, and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022 at Golden View Healthcare in Meredith.
She was born March 16, 1932 in Jamaica Plain, MA, to John and Ellen (Franklin) Greaney.
Eileen graduated St. Thomas Aquinas High school in 1949. She met Thomas O’Riordan at the Irish Dances in Boston, MA. They were married for 49 years and together they raised seven children.
Eileen was an avid golfer and card player who loved nothing more than playing with her children and grandchildren. She would often put the “whammy” on her opponents to ensure her victory. She enjoyed making a big Sunday dinner for anyone who could attend, often playing cards afterwards. She had a great talent of figuring out a situation with very little information, so much so that her children called her Mrs. Columbo. Eileen won her 6th grade spelling bee and would often correct her children’s spelling with a smile saying “I was a spelling bee champion you know.”
Eileen is predeceased by her husband Thomas; her son, Patrick; siblings, John Greaney, Mary Calabrese, Anna White, and Dan Greaney. She is survived by her sister, Catherine (Rita) Gilroy of Westwood, MA; her children, Thomas and wife Mary O’Riordan of Natick, MA, John and wife Elizabeth O’Riordan of Walpole, MA, Eileen O’Riordan Powers of Mechanicsburg, PA, Stephen and wife Sandra O’Riordan of Laconia, Breeda and husband Daniel Kobler of Rochester, NY, and Michael O’Riordan of Laconia. Eileen is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday August 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 NH-25, Meredith, NH 03253.
The family suggests that face masks be worn for the Calling Hours and at Church.
Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery, Union Ave, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Gunstock Mountain Resort closed nearly all operations Thursday. What should be done to reopen the county’s recreation area as quickly as possible? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.