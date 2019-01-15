MOULTONBOROUGH — Eileen M. Holland, 97, died at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia on Dec. 24, 2018, following a brief illness.
She was born in Laconia on Dec. 29, 1920, the daughter of Norton W. and Alma (Cameron) Sanborn. She was raised in Laconia and educated at the Sacred Heart School in Laconia.
She married husband Philip in 1942 and enjoyed 53 years of marriage. They resided in Gilford-Laconia area for 30 years before spending their retirement years in Sandwich.
She worked in the cafeteria at the Pleasant Street School in Laconia from 1961 to 1978. Eileen was a Cub Scout leader, and she enjoyed crocheting, making hats, afghans, mittens, gardening and bird watching. She was a wonderful cook and caregiver to many, living on her own her entire life.
Eileen was predeceased by her husband, Philip, and son Daniel.
She is survived by her son, Philip Holland of Oak Hill, Florida; son Frank Holland of Gilford; her daughters, Barbara Wakefield and husband Russell of Moultonborough and Janice Boudreau and husband George of South Tamworth; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland, on Friday, Jan. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 Route 25, Meredith, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19.
Spring Burial will take place in the Green Grove Cemetery in Ashland.
Dupuis Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. For more information, please go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.