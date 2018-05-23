MARCO ISLAND, Florida — Eileen “Dearie” Fisher, 67, died Sunday, May 20, 2018.
Born May 16, 1951, she was the beloved wife of Jeff Fisher and loving mother of Sean Fisher, Allison Fisher (Mike Snowden), Ryan and Yvonee (nee Leclair) Fisher; and proud grandmother of Brynn Savva, Asher Savva, Harley Snowden, Sloan Snowden, and Macie Fisher. She also was the much-loved sister of Jane Collins (nee McNamara), Jack McNamara, Mollie Miller (nee McNamara), and Dennis McNamara.
Eileen’s greatest joy was gourmet cooking, playing tennis and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m. at San Marco Catholic Church on Marco Island. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Eileen to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute or Avow Foundation (Hospice of Florida).
