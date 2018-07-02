RICHLAND, Washington — Edwyna Hale Chapman, beloved daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, went to sleep on Dec. 26, 2017, and woke up in heaven.
Edwyna was born June 5, 1923, in Laconia, and met Lewis Gordon Chapman in the third grade where he would carry her books to school for her and help her with her homework. She was married to the love of her life, Lewis, for almost 60 years until he passed away from cancer.
Edwyna spent her life devoted to her family and was known by everyone as a kind and gentle woman. She loved to travel, sail, read, and serve as co-pilot for Lewis in his twin-engine Cesna. She was worthy Matron of the Eastern Star and loved to sing and dance. Edwyna will be truly missed by all of her loving family and friends. Earth has lost a wonderful loving and caring woman but heaven has gained an angel.
Edwyna was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Edward Hale; sisters Barbara Bagnell and Cora Kimball (Herman); sister-in-law Helen Ertenberg (Homer) and brother-in-law Robert Chapman.
She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Deborah Strankman (Mark); granddaughter Kristin Strankman; nieces Diane Houle and Norma Schwinghammer (Greg); and nephew Edward Morin; along with many other great-nieces and -nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held for Edwyna on Friday, July 6, at 1 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
