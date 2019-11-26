LACONIA — Edwin “Eddie” Harry Burleigh, 79, of Clinton Street, died on Nov. 24, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Eddie was born on March 22, 1940, in Laconia, the son of Richard K. and Annie G. (Goodwin) Burleigh.
He was an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force.
Eddie was on the board of directors for the Bayside Cemetery and worked for Wilcom, Inc., and Noyes Fiber Systems, as a skilled electronics technician until his retirement.
Eddie was a beloved uncle, brother, and son who enjoyed the simple things in life: daily calls to family and friends, cooking, gardening, fishing, and birding. His wealth of knowledge and stories will be missed by many.
Eddie is survived by a brother, Ervin Burleigh, and his wife, Alice, of Rochester; a sister, Janet Phelan, of Lincolnton, North Carolina; six nieces; and four nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Atwood.
There will be a Graveside Service on Friday, Nov. 29, at noon in the family lot in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
