GILFORD — Edwin “Ed” D. Buczak, 63, of Gilford, New Hampshire, and Worcester, Massachusetts, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, at Concord Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Ed was born on Jan. 12, 1957, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of the late Edwin Joseph and Ruth Marion (McNeil) Buczak.
Ed was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.
Ed brought laughter to everyone he met. He was a master of impressions and was known to recite movie lines for any situation.
Ed is survived by his loving companion of 45 years, Jamie Girard; their daughter, Nicole M. Girard, son-in-law Sean Meyerhoffer, and grandson Wesley Meyerhoffer of Centennial, Colorado; two sisters-in-law, Jennifer Girard of Marstons Mills, Massachusetts, and Jodi Greene and her husband, Rick, of Worcester, Massachusetts; a brother-in-law, Jeff Girard, and his wife, Nancy, of Marstons Mills, Massachusetts; two nieces and one nephew; and many extended family and friends in the Lakes Region and Worcester.
Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Burial will be on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at noon, in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, Massachusetts.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Ed’s name to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Hampshire, 814 Elm St., Ste. 300, Manchester, NH 03101, or online at www.wish.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
