MOULTONBOROUGH — Edward Wayne Richardson, 52, of Moultonborough, died Oct. 12, 2019, at Concord Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Laconia on June 25, 1967, he was the son of Wayne Paul and Sara E. (Moulton) Richardson.
Ed grew up in and was a lifelong resident of Moultonborough. He graduated from Moultonborough Academy, Class of 1985.
Ed worked as a self-employed contractor, mowing local roadways and plowing snow for the town of Moultonborough for many years. He also was a self-employed farmer, haying many of the local fields and raising beef to sell to many local families.
Ed was predeceased by his younger brother, Paul T. Richardson, on Oct. 31, 2005.
Edward is survived by his parents, Wayne and Sara Richardson, his life partner, Becky West, his sister-in-law, Norma Jean (Cannon) Richardson, and his nephew, James V. “Badger” Frangelli, all of Moultonborough; an aunt; uncles; and cousins.
Calling hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Friday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be a graveside service in Shannon Cemetery, NH Route 109, Moultonborough, on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Robert K. Schneider, pastor of the Moultonborough United Methodist Church, will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to the NH Future Farmers of America, Sheep Davis Road, Concord, NH 03301.
