LACONIA – A wealth of knowledge and creativity left us on May 20, 2020, with the passing of Edward “Ted” DeLucca at his son's Adam's home surrounded by his family. Edward was born on September 15, 1949, in Laconia, NH, son of the late Roland H. and Christine (Pearson) DeLucca. He could always find a way to fix or create something to “make it work.” His “fix-it ability" will surely be missed.
Edward graduated from Laconia High School and was a lifetime resident of the Lakes Region.
His talent and legacy will live on in the underwater of Lake Winnipesaukee with the work he did for Winnipesaukee Marine Construction, Campbell Marine, and as the owner of his own marine construction business DeLucca Marine Construction and later as a heavy equipment operator with Lyman Construction.
Edward loved and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling. He especially enjoyed spending time and four-wheeling at the family camp in Campton. He was part of the Del-Wal Racing team at White Mountain Motorsports Park with his two sons. To know Ted was to love him!!
He leaves behind his family, David and Angie DeLucca and their children, Alex Kelley, Alex DeLucca and Noah DeLucca; as well as his great-granddaughter Isabella, Adam DeLucca, Erica DeLucca and her son Austin Champagne, Edward (TJ) DeLucca Jr. and his son Cayden DeLucca; as well as brothers Roland and Sherry DeLucca of Clarksville, TN, and Harold and Donna DeLucca of Laconia; along with many other relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his son Raymond, and parents Roland and Christine DeLucca.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in Union Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Edward’s name to Central NH VNA Hospice, 780 N. Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246 or NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 022347-0572.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
