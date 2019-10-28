LACONIA — Edward “Ed” Nelson Warfield, 85, of Union Avenue, died on Oct. 26, 2019, at the Taylor Community.
Ed was born May 12, 1934, in Highland Park, New Jersey, the son of Edward R. and Nora (Nelson) Warfield. He lived in Maryland prior to moving to New Hampshire in 1975.
Ed was a graduate of Highland Park High School, Oklahoma State University and the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program.
Ed retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve with the rank of major. He had served with the 8th Fighter Bomber Wing in Korea during the Korean Conflict.
In May 1994, he retired after 17 years as chief coordinator for the Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association.
Ed was a member of the Congregational Church in Laconia; a former member of the board of directors of the N.H. Chapter of Military Officers Association of America; and was a member of Mount Lebanon Lodge 32, F&AM. He was a member of VFW Post 1670, a member of the American Legion Post 1, a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, and a past Secretary of the Pease Chapter of the Air Force Association. He previously served as district commander of VFW District 4.
His hobbies were reading, travel, carpentry and cribbage.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lorraine H. (Vangjel) Warfield of Laconia; son Eric Warfield and his wife, Sandy, of Mississippi; daughter Lori and her husband, Dr. James Piecich, of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Kevin, Joseph, Margaret, Monica, and Daniel; one great-grandson; one great-granddaughter; and a sister, Rae Eden of Laconia.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Joni McNulty, and grandson Michael Piecuch.
Memorial Calling Hours will be on Friday, Nov. 1, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Graveside Service with Military Honors on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery, Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Gilford Rescue Equipment Fund, c/o Gilford Fire Rescue, 39 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
