FRYEBURG, Maine — Edward A. "Ned" Veno died at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by family, on July 5, 2018, after a catastrophic course of events.
Ned was born in Waltham, Massachusetts, on May 3, 1951, to Edward A. Veno and Mia Veno.
Ned was a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his children: daughter Carlie Veno and son Jess Veno; his brother and sister-in-law, David C. Veno and Cheryl A. Veno; his sister and brother-in-law, Linda Benschop and Jan Benschop, respectively; his nephew, Tobias (Toby) Veno; nieces Jessie Veno, Janine Keever, MD, Trina Babin, Mia Chambers, and Dayna Martin; and many other nephews and nieces.
Ned had many friends made over the years, all of whom will miss him dearly.
Seven years ago, Ned lost his sweetheart, Sandra D., his long-time girlfriend of more than 35 years. Ned was still in grief over her loss. For decades, Ned and Sandy would escape the Maine winters in the Florida keys, where they made many memories and friends. Ned would relate stories of the Keys in his inimitable way.
Ned worked for his brother, David Veno, at Veno Electric in the '80s and '90s, and also worked alongside Sandy, laying tile until her passing. In the last 10 years, Ned helped whenever he could with his nephew's company, Veno Construction.
Ned had an eclectic passion for working with wood, and was a master carpenter. Some days, you may have spotted his car on the side of the road while he was in the woods hunting for burrs and interesting branches to make his next project. He loved to make walking canes for people in need of them, as well as for himself.
He loved socializing in local watering holes, where he made friends too many to list over the years. Ned lived a carefree lifestyle. Ned had a way of telling stories as no one else could, and loved doing it.
A celebration of life event is planned at Merlino's Restaurant in North Conway, upstairs, from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5.
Any donations may be made to the VFW.
"Pick a finger, speak French to dogs; It'll all be in the book!"
