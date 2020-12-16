GILMANTON — Edward Michael Cloutier, 63, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Michael was born on May 17, 1957, in Laconia, to Patricia (Ayotte) Cloutier, and was later adopted by Donald Cloutier Sr.
Michael was employed for 19 years at Allen-Rogers and most recently, for 25 years, at PCC Structurals in Tilton. He also worked part-time at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Michael was an avid motorcyclist and attended rallies in Sturgis, SD, Daytona Beach, FL and in Laconia. He especially enjoyed Laconia Bike Week because he had many friends come ride and stay with him.
Michael loved to hunt with his brothers every year. If anyone needed assistance in moving, building things, or general help with anything, Michael was the one his friends always relied on.
Michael is survived by his parents; his sister-in-law, Tammy Cloutier; two half-brothers, Donald Cloutier Jr. and Ted Roby; one half-sister, Jacque Roby; step-brother, Steven Cloutier; step-sister, Toni Foley; his great-aunt, May Aubin; and four nephews. He is predeceased by his two brothers in 2018, David James Cloutier and Scott Allen Cloutier.
Per Michael's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
For those who wish, the family suggests that a memorial contribution in Michael's name, be sent to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
