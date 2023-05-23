Edward Lavoie, 54

LACONIA — Edward “Ed” Lavoie, 54, of Union Avenue, passed away abruptly, yet peacefully, on the morning of Thursday, May 18, with his partner James at his side, after a long battle of heart disease. Love is love, deal with it.
Ed was watching one of his favorite shows, “The Golden Girls,” when he died. He loved retro 70s and 80s TV, Cher and Adam Lambert. His favorite color was yellow. Oh look, the funeral home and his childhood home are the same color! That’s sus. Ed took care of people as a social service worker throughout his 20s and 30s. He cared for his mother, sister and father during harsh times when they were ill. He lived the rest of his life doing what he loved, keeping an immaculately clean apartment, thrift shopping at his favorite stores like Goodwill and Savers, and flipping furniture and making them beautiful. He loved wood so much he legit had a partner whose last name is also Wood.
Ed is survived by his partner, James Wood. He also leaves behind his beloved and lazy cat Maddie, who was named after his mother, who was found in a box on the side of the road (the cat, not his mother).
The obituaries were his favorite part of the newspaper. Ed, Love, this obituary is for you. You were never a waste of space. You mattered. As I told you when you pass, you’ll have full consent to haunt me, my beloved, and now you’re my Guardian Demon.
There will be no calling hours.
To celebrate Ed’s memory and his life, check out Ed and James’ projects on YouTube on JimmyMetaverse and watch their playlist, "LivingWithTheSunset" and saved playlists of past projects.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
