Edward Lee Manning, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Yuma, Arizona, on March 30, surrounded by his family.
Born on Sept. 5, 1946, in Blue Hill, Maine, to Edward and Norma Manning, Lee was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
After spending most of his childhood in Maine, his family moved to Meredith, where Lee would spend the majority of his life. Lee graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1966, and it was there that he would meet the woman who he’d spend the rest of his life with. He was married to his beloved wife, Judy, for 55 years and together they raised three children: Tina, Chris and Kori. Lee also leaves behind his five grandchildren: Jessica, Kyle, Monique, Rachelle and Eric, and his great-granddaughter, Dakota. He is also survived by his siblings Steve and Betsy.
Lee served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1973 with two years of active duty. He also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Meredith Fire Department. What Lee will be most remembered for, though, is his time at Meredith Harley-Davidson and his love for cars. Lee worked for Meredith Harley-Davidson for 23 years but his true passion was working on hotrods. He loved spending time in the shop working on the cars and took great pride in his one-of-a-kind hotrod that he loved bringing down to the local cruise nights in town. He also loved building and racing R.C. cars and made many memories with his friends and family racing in the backyard and going on hotrod rides.
Lee had a sense of humor that was unmatched, and taught his kids and grandkids how to not take life too seriously. He will always be remembered for his humor, his wit and his great storytelling. His family, friends and anyone who knew him will greatly miss his deep Maine accent telling funny stories of the past or jokingly giving you a hard time about something.
A celebration of Lee's life will be held in the beginning of October in Southern Maine, more details to come. If anyone has any photos, videos, or stories they would like to share, send them to Judy, Kori or any of the immediate family. Rest in peace, Lee. Your kindness, generosity, and sense of humor will be remembered always.
