Edward L. Lavallee, 69

BELMONT — Edward Louis Lavallee, 69, a lifetime resident of Belmont, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 21, with his loving wife and best friend, Sandra (née Sanborn), by his side.
Ed was born on Nov. 29, 1953, in Manchester, to Edward and Arlene (née Clark) Lavallee.
He grew up making many memories around the Lakes Region, with especially fond memories of spending much of his youth at Sawyer Lake, where he met the love of his life.
Ed lived a very full life. He loved to drive. He had an early passion for fast cars and dump trucks, and most recently his beloved Chevy pickup truck. Once he could no longer drive heavy equipment, he spent time in various careers doing anything he could to provide a good life for his family. He also had a strong passion for computers and technology, which he shared with his wife, Sann. He eventually became an adjunct professor at Lakes Region Community College in Laconia, where he loved sharing his knowledge of computers with students until his retirement.
Ed will be remembered by many for having a heart of gold, pure selfless generosity, and a personality that far surpassed his size. He found great joy in helping others. He worked to establish the Laconia chapter of Saint Vincent de Paul and opened their first food pantry and thrift store locations. Ed loved classic cars, science fiction, cheesy B-Rated horror movies, watching racing and wrestling, fishing, big dogs, Christmas, a good scotch, snowstorms, sharing memes, making people laugh, and most of all, his wife and family.
Ed is survived and missed by his wife of 46 years, Sandra Lavallee, his daughters, Leela (Chris) Chadbourne and Tegan (David Lake) Lavallee; his son, Adric (Amanda Nagle) Lavallee; and his grandchildren, Ethan and Evelyn Chadbourne, Vaelin Lake, Pierce Lavallee, Nolan Morrill; and his Bullmastiff, Pixie. He leaves behind many beloved cousins, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by both of his parents, and sisters, Norma (Russell) Vonckx and Sandra Russell.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Ed’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
