NORTHFIELD — Edward J. Reynolds, 55, of Northfield has passed away at Concord Hospital on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, following a courageous battle with metastasized lung cancer, with his family at his side.
Edward was born on Jan. 15, 1963, in Clearwater, Florida, the son of the late George F. and Bette C. (Boynton) Reynolds of Franklin. He attended schools in Franklin.
He was in the Army National Guard. He was currently employed at Matt Brown Truck Repair until the time of his death. He had previously worked at Beauchine Auto, Pembroke Towing, Webster Valve Foundry, Freudenburg-NOK and Beede Electric.
Edward enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a long-time member of the HOG-Harley Owners Group and enjoyed his Harley rides with his wife, Sara, and their friends. He also enjoyed going on Jeep rides all over New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine to go four-wheeling and sight-seeing. In his younger days, he was well-known as the "wheelie king" in Franklin, as he loved to put on a show on his Kawasaki ZL1000 for his friends. He enjoyed his big blue Chevy truck, going mudding, and all his hot rods that he had back in the day.
Edward leaves his wife of 18 years, Saralee Bergeron-Isabelle Reynolds of Northfield; his daughter, Shania Ann Reynolds, and her fiancé, Nate Barnett, of Franklin; two step-children, Trista Marie Isabelle and her fiancé, David Proulx, of Franklin and Brandon Isabelle of Northfield; his granddaughter, Zaria Jane Barnett; step-grandchildren Isaac Sheldon Isabelle, Perri Isabelle, Marie Proulx and Penelope Ann Proulx; his brothers, Ronald Reynolds of Waxhaw, Oklahoma, Patrick Reynolds of Weddington, North Carolina, and George F. Reynolds Jr. of Northfield; and sister Robin LaCourse of Franklin. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
A celebration of Edward's life will be on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home (Franklin-Tilton Road), 584 West Main St., Tilton. There will be a time of refreshments at the Franklin Lodge of Elks No. 1280 BPOE in Franklin beginning at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions in memory of Edward may be made to the Payson Center for Cancer Care, 250 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
