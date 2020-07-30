MEREDITH — Edward Greemore, 93, of 26 Greemore Rd., Meredith, NH, passed away peacefully at Golden View Health Center on July 26,2020.
Edward is predeceased by his wife, Marjorie E. Greemore, of 66 years and his son Laurence A. Greemore. He is survived by his son Henry J. Greemore and his wife Roxanne; his granddaughter, Laura Smart and grandson, Laurence A. Greemore and his wife Christi. Also, Edward leaves behind his three loving great-grandsons, Blake, Landon and Jake.
Ed worked for Garrity Lumber Co. for most of his career as a General Manager. He was an avid woodworker and took extreme pride in his work.
Edward’s twin sons were his pride and joy of his life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Meredith Village Cemetery.
