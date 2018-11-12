FRANKLIN — Mr. Edward F. Plizga, 91, a lifelong Franklin resident, died at his home on Nov. 8, 2018.
He was born in Franklin on Nov. 17, 1926, the son of Peter and Caroline (Kulacz) Plizga, and attended local schools.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Berlin, Germany, for two years. As a Master Sgt., he continued his service with the Army Reserves for several years.
Ed was employed at J.P. Stevens Co. and later at Acme Staple Co. prior to retiring.
He was a member of the former Polish Home Assn., VFW Post 1698, Franklin Lodge of Elks 1280, and DAV Post 19 in Concord. He was a past member of American Legion Whiteman-Davidson Post 49 in Northfield, and the North American Hunting Club. He was a member of the International Assn. of Chiefs of Police and NH Assn. of Chiefs of Police.
Ed was a communicant of St. Gabriel Parish.
Family members include nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Walter Plizga and Stanley Plizga.
There will be a calling hour at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, on Wednesday, Nov.14, from 10 to 11 a.m. A Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
Spring burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Ed may be made to Home Based Primary Care, c/o VA Medical Center, 718 Smyth Road, Manchester, NH 03104.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
