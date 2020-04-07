THORNTON — Edward Earl Downing, 82, of Thornton, died suddenly on April 6, 2020, at his home.
Born in Campton on April 16, 1937, he was the son of Chester Earl and H. Alice (Merrill) Downing. He grew up in and was lifelong resident of Thornton. He attended the Thornton one-room schoolhouse.
Edward worked at the former Franconia Paper Mill in Lincoln, and as a truck driver for Weaver Brothers Construction and Wilkins Construction. Ed was a self-employed logger for many years. He enjoyed spending many hours in the woods logging with his team of horses.
Edward was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and had served from 1956 to 1962.
Ed enjoyed the outdoors and farming.
Edward was predeceased by his wife, Betty Jane (Latuch) Downing, and his son, Edward J. Downing; his brother, Eugene Downing; and sisters Muriel Prescott and Beverly Hall.
Edward is survived by his children, Karen Downing, Andrew Downing, Rebecca Farnsworth, and Bertram Downing; his grandchildren, William Fadden, Benjamin Downing, Kristi Letson, Derek Farnsworth, and Alyson Kuehl; his great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Camyrn Letson, Maggie Kuehl, and Colton Farnsworth; his siblings, Chester Downing, Lorita Goodwin, Raymond Downing, and John Downing; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private graveside service in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Thornton.
Services for the public will take place at a later date.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their services; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
