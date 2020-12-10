FRANKLIN — Edward D. Bloom, 91, a longtime resident of Franklin, died on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin following a brief battle with Covid-19. He was born in Michigan on August 10, 1929 and was raised by his parents Edmund and Edith Trudell. Ed worked at several locations in his life and was most recently employed as a handyman for Bickford in Franklin until his retirement.
Ed was a member of the Franklin Fire Department, which he enjoyed with his son, and the Franklin Elks Lodge 1280 in Franklin for many years.
He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Cora (Green) Bloom.
He is survived by his son, Anthony A. Bloom of Franklin and his daughter, Terry Glines.
As per Edwards wishes there will be no calling hours held. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Park Cemetery in Tilton, where he will be buried next to his wife Cora.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.