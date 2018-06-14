LACONIA — Edward G. Burke, 81, of Lyman Street, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
He was born on March 16, 1937, in Laconia, the son of the late Vinal Burke and Methel (Sinclair) Butler.
Edward served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for a number of years for Laconia Shoe and also as a machinist for Vernitron.
Edward loved to play cards and was an avid New England sports fan.
He is survived by two daughters, Tina Shipley and her husband John of Gilford and Cindy Fields of Gilford; and a brother, Roger Ladd of Gilford.
He was predeceased by his parents.
There will be no calling hours.
Services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
