LACONIA — “Golden slumbers fill your eyes, smiles await you when you rise…” ~The Beatles
Edward B. Parent, 57, of Fairview Street, died at home on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, surrounded by loved ones, after a period of failing health.
Ed was born on Jan. 6, 1961, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of John and Maxine Parent.
Ed was employed at many local establishments during his life. Most recently he had retired from Guilbicki’s Garage, where he was proudly employed for 20 years. Despite his retirement, it was hard for him to stay away from work and he would visit often.
Ed was a die-hard Beatles fan, loved Nascar, fishing, camping and spending time at the ocean. Ed will be remembered for his quick wit, a smile that could brighten anyone’s day, his mischievous spirit, his sparkling blue eyes, and his keen memory.
Despite the challenges Ed faced in his life, he always persevered and did so with courage and grace. These last few years have been a true testament to his fighting spirit. Ed was a tried and true friend to those lucky enough to know him and will be deeply missed.
Ed was predeceased by his parents.
He leaves behind many friends and caregivers who were like a family to him. Those closest to Ed would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Bill, Chuckie, and Gil for their devoted friendship to him regardless of the circumstances.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. at Wilkinson-Beane Simoneau Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial to follow in Union Cemetery, Laconia.
A Celebration of Life will follow immediately after at 16 Fairview St., Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
