ALEXANDRIA — Edward A. Lander, 95, died Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Springfield, VT. He was born in Grafton the son of Edward and Mary (Sudrabin) Lander. He spent his early years in Grafton and Alexandria. When Ed was in his early teens, his mother married Richard Hansen and family moved to Mansfield, MA where Ed graduated high school and was drafted into the US Army. He served during the end of WWII. After returning from the war, he met a police officer who was impressed with Ed’s good heart and character and introduced him to Elizabth Pittsley who he would later marry.
Ed founded EA Landers Arms Co. which flourished with his gift for gunsmithing and his fair business practices. Ed would take a block of wood and create the most beautiful stocks, all hand crafted by a true tradesman and workaholic. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and rated as a master gunsmith.
When he did take a moment to himself, it was to take a hike, enjoy nature and animals.
He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Lander and daughter Denise Lander-Hollis. He is survived by his sister, Joanne Woodsworth of Prospect, CT; cousins, Paul Sudrabin of Alexandria and Stephen Sudrabin of Grafton; nieces and nephews.
Services - A private gathering will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the NRA at https://donate.nra.org/donate or 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.