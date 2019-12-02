GILFORD — Edward A. Devine, 94, formerly of Highland Drive, entered into the joy of His Lord on Nov. 28, 2019, at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home in Tilton.
Edward was born on July 25, 1925, in Portland, Maine, the only child of the late Edward and Guertha Blanche (Howland) Devine.
Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was stationed in the South Pacific with the Americal, 23rd Infantry Division. His division participated in campaigns in Guadalcanal, Bougainville, Northern Solomons, Leyte and Cebu in the South Philippines. Additionally, Ed served in the Korean Conflict, with the 3rd Division, 10th Engineer Combat Battalion. While deployed, his unit, under harsh conditions, constructed the first air-dropped bridge for the Marines to “advance to the rear” and escape out of the frozen Chosin Reservoir.
After leaving the service in 1952, Ed was employed by O.A. Miller, Plymouth; Samuel Eastman Company, Concord; Cumberland Farms Area Supervisor; and Northeast Abrasive and Tools. In retirement, he worked as security at Lakes Region General Hospital and various positions at Gunstock Ski Resort.
Ed enjoyed many a summer boating on Lake Winnipesaukee with his wife, Faith. He also enjoyed taking trips and golfing, as well as napping with his cat, watching golf, and, of course, good food.
Edward is survived by a family who loved him and will miss him dearly: his daughters, Susan Gettens of Concord and Elaine Halsey of Gilford; his granddaughter, Angela Hadam and husband Elijah of Gilford; a brother-in-law, David Pryor of Tilton; and sister-in-law Sylvia Johnson of Camden, Maine; and his cousins, George Howland and his wife, Barbara, of Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Barry Howland of Gilmanton.
He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife, Faith Devine.
He was also loved by many of the nurses and staff at the N.H. Veterans’ Home. They are phenomenal. We salute you, because Ed would.
There will be a Calling Hour from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Central Baptist Church, 304 Laconia Road, Belmont, followed by a Funeral Service at 1 p.m., also at the Church.
Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Central Baptist Church, 304 Laconia Road, Belmont, NH 03220.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
