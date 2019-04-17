PLYMOUTH — Edna “Tiny” Stormont, 87, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on April 11, 2019.
Born in Rumney (Stinson Lake) on April 27, 1931, she was the second child of eight born to Nelson L. Haynes and Clara (Sawyer) Haynes. She grew up in the Lincoln-Woodstock area, where she attended schools and played sports. In the late 1940s, she took a bus to Plymouth, where she remained a lifelong resident, initially working for Blake’s Restaurant and Rand’s Hardware & Plumbing. In the late 1950s, she became an apprentice hairdresser at the House of Beauty in Bristol, owned and operated by Ernie and Myrle Reynolds. After being licensed, she opened up her own shop at her home on Emerson Street in Plymouth, where she served many of the local business ladies and gentlemen, until her semi-retirement, when she took up “snowbird” residency in Florida.
She loved gardening and was forever digging up and dividing plants to share with others. She was a member of the BPW (Business & Professional Women) of Plymouth, always lending her hand to the gardening fundraisers. She enjoyed the simple beauties of nature and the outdoors, whether it was watching her beloved cardinals or bluebirds building nests in her boxes or taking to the slopes of Cannon Mountain, cross-country skiing in Lincoln Woods, or waterskiing and swimming in Stinson Lake. She never missed a good ole “cellar hole” and digging up old bottles as a fun pastime, which led to her love of “antiquing”, estate auctions, a house full of antiques, and even her own antique shop called “Plums & Lemons”.
She traveled extensively and visited Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Egypt, Morocco, Hong Kong, and islands in the Caribbean, among other places. In her later years, she enjoyed yard sales and hunting for treasures.
She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Ann (Forbes) Wilkie (Dale) of Plymouth and Kathy-Jean (Forbes) Uhlman (Alan) of Thornton, along with their children, Christine Marie Novak and husband Todd of Seattle, Washington, Robert Reed Uhlman and wife Lora of Denver, Colorado, and Michael Alan Uhlman of Campton; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Anika Rose Uhlman, Graeme Michael Uhlman, and Reilly Grace Novak. She is also survived by her two sisters, Patricia Foisey (Louis) of Concord and Nancy Comeau of Plymouth; and brother Albert “Ronnie” Haynes and wife Bedie of Fort Meade, Florida; along with many beautiful nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Reed Stormont Jr.; sisters Elizabeth Roy (Richard) and Dorothy Whitehouse (Maurice); and brothers Joseph Haynes (MaryJo) and Murray Haynes (Mary).
Services will be private, at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Pemi-Baker Hospice, 101 Boulder Point Drive, Plymouth, NH 03364.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Plymouth and Meredith are assisting the family with their arrangements.
