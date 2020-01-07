WADSWORTH, Ohio — Edna R. Conn passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2020.
She was born on May 21, 1932, in Quaker City to the late George and Freda Watson.
Edna worked at Engineered Rubber in Copley for many years. She and her husband, Gerald, retired to New Hampshire, where she enjoyed bowling and golfing and loved to play bingo. She also enjoyed ice fishing and scenic drives with her husband. Edna looked forward to the Conn Family Reunions every Labor Day, which she and Gerald hosted for several years.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald, and brother, Raymond Watson, she is survived by children Barbara (Thomas) Cavanaugh, Allen (Lori) Polasky, Michael (Cheryl) Conn, and Deborah (Jonathan) Gamans; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings Gerald (Helen, deceased) Watson, Roger (Wilma) Watson, Patricia (Terrey) Langford, and Gregory (Linda) Watson; sister-in-law Arlene Watson; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Road, Copley, Ohio 44321.
There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Funeral Home, followed by interment at Greenlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, 10680 Steiner Rd., Rittman, Ohio 44270.
