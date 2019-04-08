LACONIA — Edna Mary Dyer, 91, of Union Avenue, died on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Edna was born on March 22, 1928, in Meredith, the daughter of L. Harvey and Leona M. (Downs) Grant. She was the widow George A. Dyer Jr., who passed away in 1987. With the exception of her early years in Meredith, she lived most of her life in Laconia.
Edna enjoyed “Country” and “Gospel” music. She loved to reminisce about the “Good Old Days” with her brother, Donald. In younger days, she enjoyed yard sales, reading, knitting and time spent with family.
Edna is survived by two daughters, Linda A. Moulton and Bonita "Bonnie" Leonard and her husband, Jack; six grandchildren, Dennis Annis, Billy-Joe Annis, Wayne Annis, Dale R. Moulton, Clint R. Moulton, and Catherine Raymond; several great-grandchildren; her brother, Donald Grant; sister-in-law Sue Grant; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her close friends, Dennis and Virginia Dearborn, of the Meals-on-Wheels Program, and her neighbor, Marilyn Hunt, and her dog, Simon.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Robert "Bill" Annis; her twin sister, Eleanor Casey; and her brother, Joseph Grant.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be in the spring in Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.