LACONIA — Edna Louise Avery, 78, of Weirs Boulevard, died on Jan. 1, 2020, at Golden View Healthcare Center in Meredith.
Edna was born on March 4, 1941, in Stoughton, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Edgar and Hattie (Holmes) Witt.
Edna and her husband, Bill, resided in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, for 33 years before moving to Laconia. She spent summers on Lake Winnipesaukee and winters in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Edna loved spending time in Florida and traveling. She also loved jet skiing, boating, doing puzzles, word searches, and gambling, and playing Bingo, Yahtzee, and Spinners. Most of all, Edna loved spending time with her family and friends. Her grandchildren were the most important of all to her.
Edna is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, William Avery Sr.; three children and their spouses, Sean Avery and his wife, Erica, of Laconia, William Avery Jr. and his wife, Cassandra, of Litchfield, and a daughter, Deborah, and her husband, Scott Stevens, of Rindge; six grandchildren, Courtney Goddard, Kyle Stevens, Ashlee Stevens, Taylor Avery, Emily Avery, and Ryder Avery; and two great-grandchildren, Jade and Cali Goddard. Edna also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Charlotte Witt, and a niece, Patti Witt, along with many other loving extended family members and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Edna was predeceased by her brother, George Witt.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made out to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.WilkinsonBeane.com.
