GILFORD — Edmund “Ted” Carl Gifford, 75, of Sargent Place, lost his battle with cancer on Sept. 8, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia, after putting up a good fight.
Ted was born on July 30, 1944, in Concord, the son of the late William and Arline (Drapeau) Gifford.
Ted had numerous jobs over the years and enjoyed working outside with his hands. He loved being a “picker" and always had a good eye for finding things at yard sales that he could put in auctions and antique shops.
Ted leaves behind his wife, Margaret “Peggy” (Hammond) Gifford; a stepson, Robert McAvay; two sisters, Ellen Ayer and her husband, Chris, and Karen Stillman; a brother, Ronald Gifford and his wife, Laurie; a sister-in-law, Pat Gifford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ted was predeceased by a brother, William “Billy” Gifford; a nephew, Jimmy Stillman; a niece, Danielle Ayer; and a stepson, Timothy McAvay.
There will be a Graveside Service at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Ted’s name be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
