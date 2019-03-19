Edith L. Littlefield, 79
CAMPTON — Edith L. Littlefield, 79, of Campton, died Feb. 28, 2019, at Speare Memorial Hospital, in Plymouth, after a period of failing health.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1939, the daughter of Charles and Anna (Willoughby) Hobart.
She had been a resident of Campton for many years. She married the love of her life, Joe Littlefield, on July 10, 1957.
Edith worked at various jobs over the years, including as an assembler at the former Sprague Electric, in Plymouth, a cafeteria assistant at Campton Elementary School, treasurer for the Town of Campton and a bookkeeper for SAU 48.
Edith enjoyed gardening, spending time with her daughter, and attending services and events at the Campton Congregational Church.
Edith was an angel amongst us. She was a very gentle woman who was full of smiles and love. She touched the hearts of everyone she met and will be greatly missed.
Edith was predeceased by her husband, Joe Littlefield, who died in October 2016; her sister, Mary Smith; and her brother, Alvin “Sonny” Hobart.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Christa Littlefield; her sister, Barbara Tack; many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Blair Cemetery, Blair Road, Campton, on Thursday, May 2, at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Russell Petrie and Rev. Cynthia Petrie will officiate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with the arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
