MANCHESTER — Edith Elizabeth (Shedd) Daughen, 29, died at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester on March 7, 2020, following a sudden illness.
Born in Romania on Dec. 18, 1990, she was the daughter of Brian and Diane (Edney) Shedd.
Edith was raised in Ashland where she attended Ashland Grammar School. She went on to Calvary Christian School and was a graduate of Newfound Regional High School.
She was a member of the Bristol Baptist Church.
Edith enjoyed horses and crafts.
She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Torrey of Manchester; her sons, Nickolia Daughen of Bristol and Rylan Torrey of Louisville, Kentucky; her parents, Brian and Diane Shedd of Alexandria; her sister, Elvenna Shedd of Alexandria; her brothers, Simon Shedd and Ezekiel Shedd of Alexandria; her grandparents, Brad and Ada Ball of Whitefield; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Friday, March 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland.
There will be a Funeral Service at the Bristol Baptist Church, 30 Summer St., Bristol, on Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling arrangements. For more info, go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
