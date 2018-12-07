KEENE — Earle L. Lund Jr., 88, a former longtime resident of Stoddard and Meredith, passed away surrounded in the love of his family, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at his home in Keene, following a period of failing health.
His parents, Dorothy (Moore) and Earle L. Lund Sr., proudly welcomed their son into the world on May 17, 1930, in Meredith.
Earle enlisted in the Air Force in 1951, serving for eight years, and was an instructor of Metallurgy at Chanute Air Force Based before being assigned to an airbase in Korea. He was presented with the Korean Government’s Presidential Award and earned three battle stars.
He held a real estate broker's license, working in his own real estate office from 1962 through 2001, selling properties in Meredith, Moultonborough, and Center Harbor.
Earle went on to attend Quinnipiac College for Health Care Administration; the UNH Center for Life Long Learning; and the Wharton School of Business in Pennsylvania. He was inducted into the American College of Nursing Home Administrators in 1975.
Earle was the co-owner and administrator of One Eighty Court Nursing Home, Thirty Nine Summer Nursing Home, and the One Fifty One Court Sheltered Care Home, all in Keene, successful businesses he ran for 33 years.
A very active member of his community, Earle was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post in Meredith and was a charter member of the Meredith Lions Club. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason for more than 50 years, and a two-time past Master of the Lodge of the Temple 88, and of most recent, he was a member of the Jerusalem Lodge 104 Masonic Order of Keene. He also belonged to the Bektash Shrine and served as Captain of the Guard on the Bektash Divan. He was past President of the Cheshire Shrine Club and past Captain of the Shrine Guard. He also served as an Aide to the Commander In Chief of the New Hampshire Consistory. He served for several years as a Major and then a Colonel in the Shrine. He was also proud to have been invited to be a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, a fraternal organization for Shriner’s in good standing, which one can only join by invitation.
Earle was a 32-year member of the Keene Rotary Club, having achieved perfect attendance for many years. He volunteered for 18 years in the annual Fourth of July food tent, and served for three years on its board of directors. Earle was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow, the highest honor bestowed upon a Rotarian.
Following his retirement in 1993, Earle and his wife, Mary, enjoyed spending their days in Stoddard and Floral City, Florida. He also enjoyed restoring old cars, RVing, square dancing, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by in the community, especially his family: his daughter, Susan Lund of Keene; his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Lund, with whom he made his home; his grandchildren, Jennifer Murphy and her husband, Daniel, of Gilsum, and Earle L. Lund IV and his companion, Meghan Rothermel, of Laconia; his great-grandchildren, Nathanial Lund, Zachary Lund, and Hunter Murphy, all of Gilsum; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Mary (Nedeau) Lund, in 2006; a son, Lt. Col. Earle L. Lund III, in 2014; and a sister, Lurline Blanchard.
A celebration of Earle’s life and visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial with military honors will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Lund’s memory to the Jerusalem Lodge 104, Mason Order of Keene, 525 Washington St., Keene, NH 03431.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
