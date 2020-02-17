LACONIA — Earl “Sonny” Clough, 85, of North Street, died on Feb. 13, 2020, at his home.
Sonny was born on Jan. 7, 1935, in Laconia, son of the late Earl and Louise (Hurd) Clough.
Sonny was a proud U.S. veteran. He served on the USS Saratoga which he had assisted with building and was an official plank owner. He was also considered a Navy Blue Nose for his service in the Arctic Circle. Sonny had the honor to be recognized in a decommission ceremony of the USS Saratoga.
Sonny was well-known in the community. Starting as a truck driver, he had worked for Boulia-Gorrell Lumber Company for over 40 years and took pride in his cabinet design work when he retired.
Sonny enjoyed woodworking and loved his motorcycle. He ran a screen repair business out of his basement for many years. Sonny enjoyed being in the presence of people but most importantly he loved his time with family.
Sonny is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shirley (Start) Clough; one son, Wayne Clough, and his four children; two step-daughters, Dawn Swain and Corinne Merrill, and her husband, Steven; six grandchildren, Michael, Patrick, Chelsea, Terri, Ian, and Jeremy; his sister-in-law, Mary Clough; his niece, Linda Fitts; and his nephew, Gary Hawkins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Charles Clough; step-son Greg Folsom; his grandson, John Folsom; his brother, Richard Clough; and his sister, Louise Young.
The family would like to thank the neighbors of Earl and Shirley, especially Don Laflam.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Funeral Service will follow at 4 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in the spring at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Sonny’s name be made to Laconia Elks No. 876, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford, NH 03249; or to Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
