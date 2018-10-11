FRANKLIN — Earl Howard Read, 75, a longtime resident, died on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a period of failing health.
Earl was born in Northfield on Aug. 23, 1943, the son of Lewis D. and Pauline (Guyer) Read. After attending the Tilton-Northfield High School, he entered the U.S. Navy, where he earned the rank of E2. Upon returning home, Earl was employed at the Arwood Corporation in Tilton until his retirement in 2008.
He and his wife of 36 years, Jane, enjoyed many weekends at the Maine seacoast in their motor home and yearly vacations to Aruba. In their retirement, they enjoyed many winters in Florida, as well.
Earl’s family includes Jane M. (Young) Read of Franklin; stepsons Robert F. Brown and his wife, Anne, of Franklin, Randall S. Brown and his wife, Susan, of Milford, Pennsylvania, James M. Brown of Franklin, and Shawn S. Brown and Cindy Caveney of Northfield; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters Elaine A. Brault of Lewiston, Maine, Norma P. Nelson of Duluth, Georgia,and Gayle A. Colby and her husband, Wes, of Hendersonville, North Carolina; brother Donald A. Read and his wife, Bonnie, of Port Richey, Florida.
It was Earl’s wishes that there be no calling hours. A committal service with military honors will be on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. in Park Cemetery, Tilton. A memorial service will be on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Independent Baptist Church, 128 School St., Tilton, with Dr. Chester Kulus, pastor, officiating.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton (www.smartfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to the Calvary Independent Baptist Church, PO Box 22, Tilton NH 03276.
For more information, visit www.smartfuneralhome.com.
