BOSCAWEN — E. June (Maxson) Geary passed away on June 3, 2019, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, surrounded by her loving family. She was 97 years old.
Born in Concord on April 3, 1922, she was raised in Canterbury, and graduated from Penacook High School in 1940. She moved to Tilton in 1945.
June was the daughter of Waldo and Emily (Keniston) Maxson; both died in 1963. June also was predeceased by her infant son, Randy in 1948, and her husband of 24 years, Paul A. Geary, in 1969. June’s brother, Robert O. Maxson, passed away 1998, and her sister, Beverly A. Foster, in 2002.
She leaves her daughter, Paula E. (Geary) Cheney, and son-in-law Peter A. Cheney of Bow; and grandchildren Lt. Adam P. Cheney, and his wife, Lisa, and Samantha M. (Cheney) Hale. June was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Hayden Cheney. June has two nieces, Mary J. (Foster) Goodwin and Charlotte (Foster) Edmunds; as well as great-nieces and -nephews.
June worked as lead cashier at the Citizens National Bank in Tilton for 28 years before retiring in 1984. She enjoyed her job and made friends with all the people she met. She always said that she knew every person in town! After retiring from banking, she worked with the children at the Union-Sanborn School in Northfield as a foster grandmother in the kindergarten classrooms for eight years. All of her students referred to her as “Grammy June”.
After fully retiring, June spent her winters in Florida with friends for many years, enjoying golfing and bowling.
June was a lifetime member of the Peabody-Mount Washington Chapter No. 35, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Tilton-Northfield Congregational Church. In addition, she worked as a volunteer for various groups throughout her life. A well-respected lady in the town of Tilton, she always had a smile for everyone, and will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her. We are all so grateful to have had her in our lives for so many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 D.W. Hwy., Boscawen, N.H. 03302.
Graveside services will be on Wednesday, June 26, at 1 p.m. in the Park Cemetery in Tilton.
