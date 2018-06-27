WALLINGFORD, Conn. — E. Ann Williamson Leighton Fifield, 80, formerly from Laconia, New Hampshire, passed away on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Wallingford.
She was born in Laconia on Sept. 20, 1937, the daughter of James E. Williamson and Eleanor Frye Williamson.
She was retired from Blue Cross-Blue Shield and was an avid Red Sox fan, attending games in Boston.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Dean M. Leighton and Leonard Fifield.
She is survived by her children, Dean Leighton Jr. and his wife Margaret, and Lori Warner and her husband Russ; her grandchildren, Erin Spader, Kelsey Leighton and Megan Leighton; her great-grandchildren, Jaxson Greer and Harper Greer; her step-children, Jennie Scott and her husband David, and Scott Fifield; her sisters, Jean Piper of Peachtree City, Georgia, and Mari-Lu Williamson of Laconia, New Hampshire.
The family received relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home. Interment was private.
Those who wish may view a pictorial memorial provided by the Wallingford Funeral Home, Wallingford, Connecticut.
