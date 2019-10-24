LACONIA — It is with the deepest of sorrows that the family of Dustin Michael Roche brings awareness to his sudden passing on Sept. 28, 2019. He was 33 years old.
Dustin will forever be remembered for his fearlessness, resourcefulness, and resilience. His signature tattoo written across his chest, "Only God can judge Me" was his true testament of how he lived his life. He was intelligent, generous, and kind, with a heart of gold; a master of organization with a passion for landscaping. He had a gift for bringing a new appearance to the overlooked.
Dustin’s proudest accomplishment was receiving the Unsung Hero Award in 2017,an award given to honor and recognize those parents who have overcome adversity and gone above and beyond to ensure that their children are afforded every opportunity. It was a night to remember with a ceremony at the State House and an award given by the Governor, his children and family by his side in joyous celebration.
Dustin was loved unconditionally and cherished by his mother, Karen Roche-Wollmar of Laconia; beloved by his brothers, Stefan Wollmar of Penacook and Kevin Wollmar of Sandown; and adored by his children, Dillon Michael Murgatroy of Penacook and Delilah Karen Roche of Rye. He will be dearly missed by his grandfather, Michael Joseph Roche of Easton, Pennsylvania; and his uncles and their families, Michael C. Roche of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Kevin P. Roche of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Shawn T. Roche of Westbury, New York, and Steven D. Roche of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date, yet to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.