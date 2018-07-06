NORTHFIELD — Dudley S. Dean II, 84, of Northfield, died peacefully at CRVNA Hospice House in Concord on July 3, 2018, with his family at his side.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Sept. 14, 1933, the son of Joshua Raynolds Dean and Marion (Wolfe) Dean, and he lived in Grosse Ile, Michigan, before moving to Northfield at the age of 12.
Raised in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts, he graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1953.
As a young boy, his greatest memories were fondly remembered traveling by train and spending much time and endless memorable hours in the orchards with his late grandfather Dudley S. Dean of Cohasset, Massachusetts.
Dudley resided in Webster for many years, raising his family, then later, in 2005, built his home and lived out the remainder of his life in Northfield.
Before serving in the U.S. Air Force as Airman 1st Class from 1953 through 1957, he tried out for the Boston Red Sox, and his love of baseball continued throughout his years and thereafter playing locally.
He had a great passion for the outdoors and turned that love into a career for over 40 years, working for, then retiring from, the State of New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, doing what he believed in, doing his best by keeping New Hampshire waterways pristine and in their natural state, making him well-known in his field and respected by many.
Dudley, Dear Dad, was an independent man and found a great love in teaching and sharing his passions of vast knowledge with those around him. Amongst boating, deep sea fishing, field training his beloved Labrador retrievers and all that encompasses the great outdoors and wildlife, his greatest passions were trains and baseball, which he was able to later share with his great-grandson, Mason.
He was a member of American Legion Whiteman-Davidson Post 49 and was a communicant of St. Mary of The Assumption Church in Tilton.
Family members include the love of his life, Shirley R (Hibbard) Dean; his two children, Heidi A (Dean) Stoddard and her husband, Perley H. Stoddard Jr., of South Danbury, and his son, Dudley (Dooley) S. Dean III of Northfield; his granddaughter, Taryn N. (Stoddard) Johnson, and her husband, Joshua R. Johnson, and his two great-grandsons that he adored, Mason Quinn and Jacob Hollis Johnson, all of New London; stepchildren Sharron A. Silver of Alton, Carol A. Silver of Newport, and William (Bill) Silver and his wife, Linda (Cate) Silver, of Colebrook; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara (Dean) McDowell of Northfield and Bebe (Dean) Lahey and her husband, Michael, of Laconia; two nephews, James (Jamie) McDowell of Northfield and Joshua Lahey of Laconia; and niece Kate (Lahey) Conely of Laconia. Also included, his dear cousin Diana (Hunt) Thomas of Bedford, Massachusetts.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. in Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield. There will be a celebration of Dudley’s life following thereafter at his home in Northfield. A private burial will be in Corser Hill Cemetery, Webster, for family the following day.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dudley S. Dean II to the NH Timber Owners Association (NHTOA), 54-118 Portsmouth St., Concord, NH 03301; or the Northfield Historical Society, 21 Summer St., Northfield, NH 03276.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
